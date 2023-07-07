Family to hold a fun day for terminally ill Caoimhin (8)

THE family of a terminally-ill North Belfast boy are holding a fun day this weekend to give him some "happiness" in his final days.

Caoimhin Adams (8), from Bawnmore in Newtownabbey suffers from encephalopathy, a disease affecting the functioning of the brain. He also suffers from complex epilepsy, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January, he was diagnosed with a condition known as ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), an illness with no cure or options for treatment that means his body is slowly shutting down. He is the only person in Ireland to have this diagnosis.

Caoimhin is now receiving palliative care after coming home from hospital two weeks ago to spend time with his family – his mum, dad, two older brothers and older sister.

Caoimhin is receiving palliative care at home

His family have now organised a fun day, with the generous help of the public and local community, which will take place at his home on Saturday between 2-5pm.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, mum, Caitriona said: "Caoimhin is receiving palliative care. He is on medication to try and keep him comfortable. He is very ill at the moment. This illness is very unpredictable.

"There is not much interaction from him. His friend came to see him at Christmas time and his face lit up. Caoimhin was sitting up and ready to play and talk. It was like a miracle.

"As a family, we chatted about having a day for Caoimhin. A friend of mine put a post up on social media and from then, people have been offering stuff and their services from food to bouncy castles and face painting."

Caitriona says she cannot thank people enough for donations and their services which will make the day possible. It will feature a chippy van, a crepe van, tables, mascots, marquee, photography, entertainment such as face painting, clowns, and puppets, a party bus, balloons and banners.

"I have been blown away by the generosity of the community. People are so special and I will hold every one of them very dear to my heart," added Caitriona. "I know a lot of people have been touched by Caoimhin’s story and Saturday will be an opportunity to come and meet him.

"Saturday should be a fun day for everyone and again please come a meet the main man himself. Your heart will be filled with happiness when you meet him. It's a day for everyone to meet Caoimhin and help him enjoy a few hours with his smile and laughter.

"We want this day to be all about Caoimhin. We want to try and give him some happiness before his time comes."

Folks we are hosting a coffee morning on Sunday to help this little boy and his family.



All welcome, try and support 💚 pic.twitter.com/RzhwSz3drA — Aunt Nellie's Cafe Belfast (@SAunt21817) July 6, 2023

Caoimhin's Fun Day will be held at his home at 11a Old Mill Drive in Newtownabbey on Saturday between 2-5pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. A coffee morning will also take place in Aunt Nellie's cafe in Ardoyne on July 9 from 10am-2pm in aid of Caoimhin to raise awareness of ROHHAD.