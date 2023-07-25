Hitting the slopes during Carrick Hill Summer Scheme

SUMMER FUN: Rowan Nugent trying his hand at snowtubing as part of Carrick Hill Junior Summer Scheme

YOUNG people from North Belfast and beyond have enjoyed a fun-filled two weeks thanks to a Junior Summer Scheme.

Organised by Carrick Hill Residents' Association, the funding was provided by Belfast City Council.

The two-week programme included ice-skating, a trip to a farm and snowtubing.

Elesha Dempsey explained: "This year's Junior Summer Scheme was a great success," she said.

"We always try and take the children away for activities, rather than have them in the centre too much.

"We had between 33-35 children aged 5-11 years old over the two weeks. It went fantastic. All the kids had a ball.

"A big shout out to Cathy Bleakley who gives up her time every year to help us, we appreciate everything you do for us to make our summer scheme such a success.

"Our bus drivers Seamy and Rogie from Coach 'n' Bus Travel Belfast who chauffeured us about. They were brilliant with all our kids. They even had a bash at Snowtubing.

"Liam Seaghán Ó h-Airmheadhaigh for his kind donation which supplied all our kids with party bags for our finale.

"Thanks also to Miah Murphy for helping us out and our caretaker Fra who was left with all the coats and bags belonging to the kids.

"Finally, to all the facilitators and venues thanks for making us welcome and delivering a great service. Hopefully see you all next year!"