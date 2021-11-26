New 3G pitch for Carryduff moves a step closer

VISION: Councillors have asked the public for their views on proposals for a new 3G pitch in Carryduff

A PUBLIC consultation has opened on a proposed 3G pitch development at Lough Moss Leisure Centre in Carryduff.

The plans involve the construction of a new large floodlit 3G pitch for both soccer and Gaelic games, which will be the first of its kind in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area.

The proposal also contains plans to create additional car-parking facilities, electrical vehicle charging points and coach parking. Improved drainage for the site will also be considered.

Drawings of the proposed 3G pitch at Lough Moss Leisure Centre

The online consultation opened on Tuesday and will remain open until February 1, 2022.

Residents can complete a short online survey to feed back their views on the proposal. A virtual consultation will also take place on January 13 at 6pm to provide a further update and answer any questions from the public.

Councillor Sharon Skillen, Chair of the Leisure and Community Development Committee, said: “As part of our Pitch Strategy, we are currently planning to develop some 3G pitches to enhance sporting facilities in our local communities. We are presently asking for feedback from the public for proposals at Lough Moss Leisure Centre and Laurelhill Sports Zone, which is an exciting opportunity for the council area.

“Lough Moss Leisure Centre is a popular facility and is regularly used as a training ground for sports clubs, schools and groups. It is hoped that the plans will enhance the sporting provision for these clubs and in particular, help local people access a wide range of sports in the Carryduff area.

“The additional parking for coaches will also enable the venue to host more competitive matches, providing an ideal ground to develop sport at grassroots level.”

Councillor Sharon Lowry, Chair of the Capital Projects Committee, added: “The Council is committed to the development and investment of facilities across Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“The proposal for Lough Moss Leisure Centre will create a state-of-the-art facility which can be enjoyed by residents and sports clubs across the Carryduff area.

“It is hoped to use the facility as a community hub which will increase access to physical activity and social engagement opportunities. The vision is to ultimately improve the health and wellbeing of local people by creating stronger, more cohesive communities.

“We welcome the views of our residents and local groups on the proposed plans for the facility. These views will help us shape the future vision for the area to meet the needs of sports clubs and the local community."