It's all systems go on Casement as British government to make up shortfall in funding

GAME ON: The state-of-the-art Casement Park is now a step closer due to the joint Irish and British bid to host the Euro ’28 football finals

A MAJOR hurdle in the long overdue redevelopment of Casement Park looks to be cleared as the shortfall in funds is set to be made up by the British government, should Ireland and Britain's bid to host soccer's 2028 European Championships prove successful.

The stadium has now been closed for 10 years with planning permission for a 38,000-capacity stadium, costing in the region of £77.5million, scrapped in late 2014 after a legal challenge by the Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA).

A redesign brought the capacity down to 34,500, but in the interim, the cost of the build has increased significantly and is thought it could now cost in the region of £130 million.

The NI Executive had committed to £62.5 million back in 2013 with the GAA also pledging £15 million for the stadium, but neither appeared willing or able to increase its contribution.

It left a huge problem for the redevelopment of the Andersonstown Road venue that is approved by planning authorities and confirmed when a subsequent challenge by MORA failed.

With the Euro 2028 bid to include both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as well as England, Scotland and Wales; for games to be hosted in the North, it would require a stadium with a capacity of at least 30,000 and as Windsor Park is significantly smaller, only a redeveloped Casement Park would suffice.

The decision by Uefa on the destination of the tournament is due in September with Turkey – which is also bidding to host the 2032 edition – the only rival.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Irish FA president, Conrad Kirkwood, confirmed assurances from the British government to the association that they would finance the lion's share of the redevelopment to ensure that if successful, the bid to bring the Euros to these islands would include Belfast as one of the host cities.

Despite some negativity, the opportunity for the UK & Ireland to host the Euros and use Casement Park as one of the venues is a brilliant one - a good demonstration of how sports here can work together https://t.co/eh7kBUm4Bx — Paul McErlean (@mce1) May 3, 2023

“Our government partners assure us Casement Park will start in 2024 and finish within two years," he said.

"It’s important that we’ve a stadium in Northern Ireland that matches those in other countries. Northern Ireland’s inclusion in Euro 2028 is a fundamental part of the bid, as it is a five-nation bid and all five nations must be involved.”

The work is expected to begin in early 2024 and the stadium could be completed in less than two years.

It is also understood that members of Casement Social Club are preparing to temporarily relocate to facilitate the build.

In a statement to members, they confirmed that plans to redevelop the popular club are to be put on hold and instead, they are confirming plans to move to St Agnes' Parish Centre while the stadium, which will house a new social club, is completed, should a previous agreement with the GAA's Ulster Council be honoured.