PEDESTRIANS and motorists are advised to avoid Castle Street after a partial building collapse.

Police have closed Castle Street and Queen Street to motorists following the collapse of the front wall of the Castle Home Trends shop which sits on the corner of Castle Street and King Street.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Castle Street and Queen Street in Belfast city centre have been closed by police following the partial collapse of a building wall.

"Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative routes."