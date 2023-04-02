Cats prove too strong for Antrim Minors despite 'Gallant' performance in Leinster Championship



Antrim 1-8 – 2-21 Kilkenny

GAA Centre of Excellence, Abbottstown

Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship



Kilkenny proved themselves too strong a side for Antrim on Saturday afternoon as the Saffs fell to a consecutive defeat in their Leinster Championship group.



Antrim started brightly after Roan McGarry pointed from distance before grabbing himself a brilliantly placed goal which was drilled well beyond the Kilkenny keeper putting Antrim into an early lead in the game.



The scores were short lived as Kilkenny would soon take control of the half. Forwards Conor Doyle and Ed Lauhoff punished Antrim for missed chances to extend the Cats' lead to seven points on the 20-minute mark.



Full-forward’s Mikey Stynes and Brian Moore would join in on the act for Kilkenny to continue their side's relentless pressure before Conor Doyle notched over consecutive frees for his side, a skill that Antrim manager Alan Rainey believes was the main cause of his sides defeat.



“We were hoping to come into the half only down by two or three points playing against the breeze today and we went in behind by six. I think we must have missed eight or nine frees to reduce the scoreline and that is what has killed us in the long run. If you don’t take your chances you can’t expect to beat a side as strong as Kilkenny.”



Roan McGarry would reduce the score from the free position, but that point would be the last of Antrim’s action in the first 30-minutes with the Saffrons going in six points adrift at the break.



Antrim had their chances throughout the second half. McGarry hit two frees off the upright, but luck was not on the side of the Saffrons. Nevertheless, the Antrim side never stopped competing: Every scrummage had multiple men fighting tooth and nail to get possession of the sliotar.



Orrin O’Connor reduced the deficit after consecutive points from distance including a brilliant free on the far left before defender Liam Glackin popped up with another fantastic point, catching the oncoming Kilkenny puck out and striking from distance.



However, Antrim found themselves on the side of misfortune once again as their momentum was derailed. Kilkenny forward Greg Kelly latched onto a loose ball and drove into the gaping Antrim defence before burying his effort beyond Anthony Mullan to make it 1-17 – 1-5.



Mullan would be called into action once again after Bill McDermott drilled a shot from inside the 13-yard line, but the Antrim keeper pulled off a fantastic stop to prevent the half-forward from scoring.



McDermott found himself in on goal again shortly after and this time didn’t give the keeper a chance with a shot too powerful to stop. Orrin O’Connor and Padraig Martin scored a point apiece for the Saffs but they were mere consolations as Kilkenny registered more scores on the board.



Antrim manager Alan Rainey said the performance made him proud and that the scoreline didn't reflect his side’s true performance.



“I cannot fault any of the boys' efforts, especially in the first 30 minutes. We battled hard and played some great hurling and we put it up to Kilkenny. Obviously the second half didn’t go as planned and we will look back on training and work on the areas of weakness but none of the boys are disheartened because they know they have what it takes and are getting better all the time. Even in training it was full-blooded; no stopping from any of the players”.



The Antrim boss said his job is about preparing young players to develop and break into the U-20 panel and then senior level further on down the line.



“I speak to Poddy Shivers more than I do my own wife. Every day we're talking about how we as coaches can create a pathway from minor into U-20’s and then into the senior squad. We have nine in the U-20s who played minor last season, and we have eight U-20s who are in the fray or are playing in the senior squad. That right there is what my job as a coach is all about”.



Kilkenny would run out worthy winners but Antrim showed resilience and determination right until the final whistle. Their goal now is to maintain that team spirit as their focus shifts to the next game against Laois on Good Friday.





Antrim: A Mullan, R Cunning, C Baudant, J Scullion, N Magee, L Glackin 0-1, C McCauley, E McGurk, B O’Kane, R Fitzgerald, D Donnelly, L McEnhill, R McGarry 1-3 (2 frees), O O’Connor 0-3 (1 free), P Martin 0-1



Subs: S McLaren, C Mooney, C Kane, P McDonnell, S Blaney, R Scott, C Shortt, F Jemfrey, O Cosgrove



Kilkenny: B O’Sullivan, C Brophy, E Murphy, D Barcoe, J Henderson, R Garrett, M Ahern, D Vereker, E Cahill, B McDermott 1-2, E Lauhoff 0-2, G Kelly 1-4, C Doyle 0-5, M Stynes 0-4, B Moore 0-4