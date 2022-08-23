Park refurb welcomed, but there's disappointment over disappearing slide

A LOCAL councillor has called for the full restoration of a playground in North Belfast.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte was speaking following the recent renovation of Cavehill Adventure Playground.

He said the restoration had proved successful, but queried the removal of a slide that was popular with those who visited the playground.

Councillor Whyte said: “The recent renovation works at Cavehill Adventure Playground have been warmly received by the local community and everyone who uses the playground.

"We have seen a new climbing frame installed, new slides and structures at the top of the playground, but the removal of a popular slide from the playground has been flagged to me on a number of occasions.

“The slide in question has been taken away and not replaced, and people want to see a new slide in the park.

“I have contacted Belfast City Council officials to query the removal of the slide and ask it to be restored and while we are glad the renovation work has taken place, I don’t see why we should have to lose out on much loved parts of the park as a result.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “This slide was installed as part of the original facility more than 20 years ago, and an independent safety inspection confirmed that the unit was no longer fit for purpose.

"Due to the significant work required to replace existing retaining structures, fencing and safety surfacing at the upper and middle terraces, the limited budget available for new equipment was used to replace the two largest items that provide maximum user capacity at the facility; the themed play-fort and 8m high space-net.”