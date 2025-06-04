CELTIC STORIES: Games and gains are building a new-season war chest

COMO YOU BHOYS IN GREEN: Celtic's upcoming series of glamour games on the Italian lakes is a welcome boost to the club coffers

WITH the disappointment of the Scottish Cup final loss to Aberdeen firmly in the rear window, let’s take a look forward to the period of monotony (or peace, depending on your point of view) that comes with Celtic’s current lack of competitive football.

Celtic have announced a string of glamour ties against European clubs such as Ajax, Como, Newcastle United, and Sporting CP in a mini-tournament that kicks off on July 23. The Sporting game will take place in Faro, a destination that should make for an attractive summer getaway for fans, though it feels like a missed opportunity not to organise a symbolic return to Lisbon, the city of the club’s greatest triumph. Closer to home, the Bhoys will face Cork City on Tuesday, July 8, in a fixture that kicks off their summer preparations. These matches offer Brendan Rodgers the chance to evaluate fringe and returning players.

July will also see Kieran Tierney finally make his return to Parkhead, with his contract at Arsenal officially expiring on June 30. The prodigal son’s homecoming will no doubt spark emotion in the stands, but there are practical considerations too. With Greg Taylor’s departure looking imminent and Jeffrey Schlupp’s loan spell coming to an end, Celtic’s left back situation remains uncertain and whatever happens, Tierney is going to need a capable deputy. Schlupp’s performances were solid if unspectacular, and while some fans wouldn’t mind seeing him return, there has been no concrete movement on an extension. Crystal Palace have announced they will be releasing Schlupp, but with the Ghanaian national having been on £60,000 a week with the Eagles and sure to be demanding a big Glasgow pay packet, it seems the club may go in a different direction. Elsewhere, Celtic have been linked with Peterborough left back Harley Mills. The 19-year-old had an impressive breakthrough season with the Posh, making seventeen appearances and bagging two goals and one assist. Watch this space.

Celtic’s already strong financial position looks set to be boosted further this summer by a series of lucrative developments both on and off the pitch. The aforementioned highly-anticipated 'Football on the Lake' showcase in Como is expected to generate between £2 million and £3 million in revenue for the club.

Further good news comes from the transfer market, with Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Liverpool from Leverkusen triggering a sell-on clause written into the move that took the Dutch wingback from Celtic Park to Leverkusen. Celtic will pocket an estimated £5.5 million from the £29.5 million that the Anfield side have paid for the sought-after 24-year-old.

WINDFALL: Jeremy Frimpong's move from Leverkusen to Liverpool is good news for the Celtic bean-counters

Other money from old business could well be rolling in as all eyes are on Matt O’Riley, who is again a hot topic in the transfer rumour mill just a year after his record breaking £25 million move to Brighton last year. But this time not in a good way. An injury sickener in his first game for the Seagulls made it a disastrous start for the classy Danish midfielder, who subsequently struggled to get a game. Not surprisingly, he's not a happy camper as he looks ahead to a season which he'll almost certainly start on the Brighton bench.

UNCERTAINTY: Life at Brighton hasn't gone quite as well as Matt O'Riley might have hoped

Everton are said to be watching closely as they strengthen in the summer ahead of their first Premiership game in their £750 million new stadium. Brighton won't accept anything less than the £25 million they laid out for O'Riley, and if the Liverpool Blues or any other club obliges, the sound of ringing tills will again echo around the off-season Celtic Park.

Taken together, these financial developments – real and hoped-for – would offer Celtic a strong financial foundation to support Brendan Rodgers in strengthening the squad and pushing for further domestic and European success.

Celtic must navigate a Champions League play-off this season in order to secure a place in the group stage of Europe’s premier club competition. The play-off draw is scheduled for August 4, with the crunch two-legged tie set to take place across August 16/17 and 26/27. Having to go through the uncertain slog of a play-off is far from ideal for Brendan Rodgers’ side, bringing added pressure to manager and players alike, as well as the massive risk of missing out on that all-important group stage financial bonanza. There's a good bit of news to ease the anxiety in that Celtic have received a significant boost ahead of the tie without kicking a ball. Croatian side Rijeka’s surprise triumph in their domestic league means that Celtic will enter the play-off draw as a seeded team, greatly increasing their chances of avoiding some of the bigger names.

With a packed summer schedule of friendlies and transfer dealings already under way, the playoff looms as a key moment in Celtic’s early season. Success could set the tone for a European campaign which builds on both the promise and success of the last one.