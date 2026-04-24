WOWZA! Where has that six minutes been for the past six months?

That's the question on the lips of every Celtic supporter following Sunday's miraculous blitz in the first half of extra-time at Hampden Park when the Hoops struck four major blows and thumped the Buddies 6-2 in their Scottish Cup semi-final.

Benjamin Nygren wrapped up the scoring with a simple finish for Celtic's sixth goal and the midfield enigma's 20th in a season of disarray and turmoil.

The Parkhead side find themselves in yet another Scottish Cup final where they will meet Championship side Dunfermline, under the management of Hoops legend Neil Lennon in the ultimate Student v Master battle to close out the Scottish football calendar for 2026.

The game that led up to that extra-time barrage was as Celtic as you could get this season, offering a first half of decent play which realistically should have seen them out of sight. Daizen Maeda's frantic press opened the scoring inside 60 seconds with the Japenese pigeon-catcher doing the most Maeda thing possible. Suddenly an inkling of hope began to take hold that this could be that rarest of precious things: an impressive 90 minutes.

Moments later, the returning Arne Engels cracked an effort off the post and the momentum was firmly in favour of the Glasgow team. On the half hour mark, Yang rose highest to connect with a terrific inswinging cross from Kieran Tierney, only for his superb header to hit the bar.

That hope eventually turned into something approaching conviction when Celtic bagged a vital second. It came on the stroke of half-time from the most unlikely quarter when Tony Ralston found himself unmarked on the edge of the box. His shout could be heard across the Irish Sea and it was heard loud and clear by the marauding Yang, who obliged with a cute backheel which the full-back lashed high into the net and Hampden was a roiling sea of ecstatic green and white.

Needless to say, Celtic still managed to cock it up. Mikael Mandron's convincing headed effort went beyond Viljami Sinisalo's right hand and cut the deficit in half early in the second period. The Hoops then fell into their old habits and rather than test the 17-year-old second-half sub in nets for St Mirren, they fell into the old trap of trying to hold what they had.

And that they did. Until virtually the last kick of the game. That man Mandron capitalised on a poor keeper clearance and a total lack of midfield competitiveness to pounce on a high through ball and volley powerfully past the flailing Sinisalo.

For reference, seventh-tier Auchinleck Talbot are the only side Celtic have managed to overcome in 90 minutes on their stuttering and chaotic journey to the final.

So, extra-time once again at Hampden. Martin O'Neill had ready-made substitutes in James Forrest, Luke McCowan and Kelechi Iheanacho – and they were to switch the narrative in breathtaking style.

What unfolded was something I've never seen before. It looked like Celtic had shrugged a weight off their shoulders and the real team stood up for the first time in months.

A ropey start to the first period saw St Mirren fire in early setpiece efforts without making a dent. Then for six minutes Celtic turned into Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and blitzkrieged the opposition. Firstly Iheanacho rose and planted a precise header into the corner before Luke McCowan pounced to make it 4-2. Enter Iheanacho again with a magnificently clipped shot from the edge of the box high into the corner, before top-scorer Nygren confidently stroked home to send the 35,000 Celtic fans in Hampden into delirium.

Kelechi Iheanacho. What a strange guy and what a strange season. The most unfit member of the squad according to most, yet without a doubt the most deadly forward Celtic have within their ranks. The potential is mouth-watering.

After his heroics from the bench at Dens Park on Easter Sunday and his majestic Hampden brace, the question is: Can he be the man to tilt the balance in Celtic's favour in an insanely tight run-in?

20MinuteTims co-host Martin Millie recently said he believed that we would be seeing "moments from players, but not performances" as the season played out. This was following the Ibrox shootout, and it has rung nowhere truer than with Iheanacho. Unfit he may be. 90 minutes is clearly still beyond him. But if he's banging in key goals I'll take that all day long.

O'Neill clearly isn't convinced when the former Man City and Leicester star says he believes he's now fully up to speed with his fitness and sharpness. The Derry man has gently questioned whether that is the case.

Far be it from me to question our legendary manager, but it is interesting that he is still unconvinced about the Nigerian hotshot yet failed to see the signs when all of Parkhead knew for months that Kasper Schmeichel was operating significantly below the required level and would cost us vital points.

For me, the decision is simple: Whether Iheanacho is at 60%, 80% or indeed at 100%, you play someone who is scoring goals and making things happen over someone who's fit as a flea but making no impression. (Yes, Tomas Cvancara, we're looking at you.)

O'Neill's May 23 showdown with his former captain, Neil Lennon, will no doubt add another fascinating chapter to the chaotic story of Celtic's season. I don't underestimate Dunfermline and I don't underestimate Celtic's repeated ability to fail to turn up, but the fact is that a glorious and tantalising prospect lies ahead for O'Neill: Salvaging a league and cup double from a season which others have done their level best to destroy.

It's Falkirk at Parkhead this weekend for the opening post-split game, and while the match lacks the sun-splashed glamour of a Hampden semi, it's no exaggeration to say Celtic's season depends on three points. A win and the dream of seizing double glory from a season of despair remains alive.

What a way that would be for the manager to leave the dug-out for good. O'Neill the Celtic legend would become O'Neill the Celtic icon.

Bring it on.