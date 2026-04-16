WHERE do we begin with the week that has passed, eh?

From joyous harmony in the stands once more, to narrative spinning over nonsensical topics, to an absolute dogged performance – it's been a whirlwind to say the least, but we are still in the title hunt when it matters most.

I think it only fitting to follow the news in chronological order.

To begin, last week on Easter Monday afternoon the much anticipated post-split SPFL fixture list. And of course the response was the unadulterated outrage that came from both Rangers and Hearts fans over their annoyance of the pre-determined fixtures that could not change but they still found some way to complain and the accusations about Celtic's control over Scottish football resumed.

As the final six were confirmed the previous week after Aberdeen failed to win and thus cementing Falkirk's place inside the top six, this allowed an earlier fixture date to be set, with the teams in the top and bottom six now known.

Celtic went into the split knowing they'd be guaranteed three home games, two of which against Hearts and Rangers. This was never up for debate, it was an outright fact as each team must play 19 home and 19 away games in an ideal season.

Meanwhile, the other two title contenders were subject to the flip of that with two home and three away fixtures, given that they'd made up their quota of 17 home fixtures as of the weekend's finish.

What followed was the usual suspects in public spaces giving off.

Not only have Celtic been on the end of some pretty terrible decisions this year, but a month ago had to face four games in 11 days and where was the outcry of sympathy then? It never existed, because, believe it or not, most Celtic fans understood the fixtures had to be played.

Anyway, Celtic got the fixtures they knew they were destined to have and probably benefitted from the dates, but given how tight it is at the top, nothing is guaranteed, but hopefully the Parkhead faithful are the ones rejoicing in May.

That very same evening Hoops fans were rewarded with some more positive news when Celtic announced the long-awaited return of the Green Brigade following a seven month ban was lifted in time for their title run-in.

The club statement read: "The club is pleased to confirm that a route has been found to lift the suspension of the Green Brigade with effect from Saturday’s game against St Mirren.

"On March 27th, at a meeting of Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group, the club again addressed the suspension on the Green Brigade. The SAG confirmed that it did not object to the suspension being lifted, subject to three conditions being satisfied.

"These were that all applicable policies will be adhered to, including season ticket terms and conditions; agreement that members will comply with the safety and security operations; recognition that a match-by-match report will be submitted to the Safety Advisory Group, for as long as they deem it necessary.

"We communicated this to the Green Brigade and asked for their unconditional acceptance. They have today responded positively by accepting these conditions, as outlined."

A very positive end to a long running saga which promised an overdue injection in the desperately missing atmosphere at Parkhead which we had all been witness to in recent months.

Saturday came. A game against tenth placed St Mirren. A dress rehearsal for the Cup semi-final. A chance to get the blood pumping, momentum going and the songs-a-singing.

Everything looked good, the pies were warm, the pints flowing and the Green Brigade back in full voice. You'll Never Walk Alone begins to play and the crowd are up on their feet, then you realise just how bad those 11 players in hoops truly are.

📰 Manager: It was good to win but we need to play much better



🗣️ “But the most important thing is that we won and we can rectify a few things during the course of the week.” ⤵️#CELSTM | #CelticFC🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 12, 2026

A 1-0 win over St Mirren meant one thing: Three points. But my God it was hard work to watch, and I say this with all the honesty and worry in the world. This football team are dreadful.

Seven attempts on goal for Celtic at home – with Parkhead pumping – not 17, not 70, but SEVEN.

I have yet to witness a poorer squad of players in the famous hoops who made hard-work of a team with nothing much to play for and yet the worry is, we have to do it all over again next weekend. Scales and Ralston, in particular, failed to impress at the back.

The problem stems from those in charge who told everyone they would do what they could to replace the issues from the summer in January, and what we got are two players on loan who are nowhere to be seen (Mvuka and Adamu) paired with two other signings in Cvancara and Araujo, one who looks terrified of kicking the football with any ferocity and with the latter now out for the season due to injury.

Celtic's January signings have made the summer window look like a master stroke in comparison – which was virtually impossible.

We won't see another game this season of the high-flying Celtic we may have been accustomed to under Ange and Rodgers, but maybe O'Neill still has a trick or two up his sleeve that can magically conjure a title.

The Cup semi-final this weekend will be another slog no doubt, but let's hope a date with destiny in Hampden is on the cards once more.