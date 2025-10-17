CELTIC STORIES: Merch prices far from Celtic’s sole concern

CELTIC have spent the past week away from competitive action, but that hasn’t stopped the club from dominating the headlines. The international break has provided a break from the pitch, yet off-field tension, injury concerns, and growing frustration among supporters have ensured the Parkhead mood remains unsettled.

The uneasy relationship between sections of the Celtic support and the board shows no sign of improving. The truce following recent meetings between the Celtic Fans Collective and club directors remains fragile. Many supporters still feel there is a lack of communication and ambition from those running the club. The ‘Sound of Silence’ protest, which encouraged fans to remain quiet during matches, was put on hold to allow dialogue, but discussions have yet to produce meaningful progress. Supporters’ groups say their concerns are not being addressed, particularly around transfer activity and the perceived lack of long-term vision. The upcoming AGM in November now looms as a key moment, where questions about ambition, spending and fan engagement are expected to dominate.

While fans and directors continue to clash off the field, the focus at Lennoxtown has been on recovery and preparation. Brendan Rodgers and his staff have used the break to work with those not on international duty, and there was a welcome sight this week as Alistair Johnston returned to full training. The Canadian defender had missed recent matches through injury but is now back and expected to feature in some capacity against Dundee this weekend. His return adds energy and defensive stability on the right side, and Rodgers will hope his influence helps tighten a back line that has looked inconsistent at times this season.

Not all international news was positive, however. Celtic’s Tunisian defender Tounetki was forced to miss a match with a suspected muscle injury while representing his country, sparking concern over his availability. The club are awaiting a medical update before deciding whether he will be ready for Dundee. Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda withdrew from the Japan squad earlier in the week due to a minor issue picked up in training. Reports from Japan have suggested his withdrawal was precautionary, but his situation will also be closely monitored in the coming days. With Celtic’s injury list already lengthy at times this season, Rodgers will be desperate to avoid any further setbacks before a run of crucial fixtures in the league and in Europe.

Elsewhere, the international break has highlighted contrasting fortunes for some of Celtic’s players abroad. Benjamin Nygren once again remained an unused substitute for Sweden, continuing a frustrating pattern that could affect his sharpness on return. Rodgers has repeatedly stressed the importance of players returning from international duty in good condition, knowing that fixture congestion will soon ramp up.

That feeling of discontent has only deepened following the launch of Celtic’s new Adidas Spezial line, which has provoked widespread backlash among supporters. The new range, featuring special edition shirts and retro-inspired apparel, has been praised for its design but heavily criticised for its pricing. Many fans have branded the prices tone deaf. Supporters have taken to social media to argue that the club is “out of touch” with the fanbase, pointing out that while Celtic continue to market expensive merchandise and record profits, there remains frustration at a perceived lack of serious squad investment. The backlash has served as another reminder of the growing gap between the club’s commercial direction and the sentiments of its most loyal supporters.

Back on the training ground, Rodgers and his staff have been focused on sharpening the squad for the return of league action this weekend. Celtic travel to Dens Park to face Dundee on Sunday, a game that could have a significant bearing on early title momentum. Dundee have been strong at home, and Rodgers knows that any slip up could hand rivals the initiative. With Johnston back and some players such as skipper McGregor refreshed after a fortnight off, Celtic are expected to come out strong. Rodgers has spoken about the importance of starting fast and re-establishing rhythm after the international pause.

Beyond domestic competition, attention is already turning to the Europa League. Celtic will host Sturm Graz at Parkhead on October 23 in a game that could shape the rest of their European campaign. The first two matches produced mixed results and supporters are demanding a statement performance to restore confidence and unity. European nights at Celtic Park have always carried emotional weight and Rodgers knows that a strong showing could help shift focus away from recent off-field turbulence.

The Celtic manager has called for calm and perspective amid the unrest, insisting that unity across all levels of the club is essential. He remains confident that performances will improve as key players return and new signings settle. Still, he knows results must do the talking. With Dundee away followed quickly by a crucial European test, the next ten days could play a major role in shaping the mood around Parkhead heading into what’s shaping up to be a testing winter.

In many ways, this international break has summed up Celtic’s current state, a club caught between progress and frustration. There is strength on paper, financial stability and flashes of quality on the pitch, but also growing anger, costly merchandise and uncertainty about direction. As the team returns to action at Dens Park this weekend, the challenge for Rodgers and his players will be to bring the conversation back to football. A convincing win in Dundee, followed by a big European night at home, could be exactly what Celtic need to steady the noise and restore some calm around a restless club.