Chance to be a mascot for match between Celtic and Cork

FOOTBALL fans between the ages of seven and 11 are being given the opportunity to be a mascot for either Celtic FC or Cork City FC when both sides meet at the inaugural Cork Super Cup this summer.

The Cork Super Cup, which is organised by Cork GAA and Druid Sport, will be taking place at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 8th. Family tickets are already sold out, but people can still avail of adult and underage tickets in the terraces and stands.

Organisers have launched a competition to find two mascots to walk on to the pitch with the players. The competition is running on the Cork Super Cup Instagram from now until midday on Monday, April 21st. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The two children will also win a special mascot kit which will include a shirt, shorts and socks of either Celtic FC or Cork City FC. They will also receive two tickets to the Cork Super Cup – one for the child and one for an accompanying adult.

The competition is open to parents/guardians of a child aged between seven and 11 on July 8th and who is a resident of Ireland.

Kevin O’Donovan of Cork GAA said: “We have received a really positive reaction from families with all of the allocated family tickets now sold out. The Cork Super Cup is a fantastic chance to see Celtic FC and Cork City FC play in the historic home of Cork GAA, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where there will be a fantastic atmosphere on the evening of July 8th. Being a player mascot is a really exciting opportunity for any child who is a sports fan and we are delighted to be able to offer this unique chance to two lucky children this summer.”

The competition is running on Cork Super Cup’s Instagram @corksupercup

Adult and children tickets are available from either CorkSuperCup.com/tickets or directly from ticketmaster.ie