ELECTION '23: 'People should want more and demand more'

THE SDLP candidate for the Oldpark DEA in North Belfast is calling on the party's voters to come out on May 18 and regain the party's seat in the area.

Charlotte Carson is standing for the SDLP for the first time in a Council election having previously stood in East Belfast in last year's Assembly election.

With former SDLP Oldpark councillor Paul McCusker deciding to stand as an independent candidate on May 18, Charlotte is hoping to keep the seat for the party.

"I have been a teacher at a local school since moving back to Belfast from London in 2020. I lived there for 17 years," she said. "I was in the Labour Party and selected for the Jo Cox leadership programme which was a scheme for women who wanted to get elected in politics.

"When I moved back here, I met Claire Hanna and Colum Eastwood and joined the SDLP.

"I ran for Assembly last year in East Belfast and Council now this year. I want to be part of a better Northern Ireland. I want to put my energy, time and skills in to working for the people here. This city can be so much better and I think we settle for much less than we deserve."

Oldpark DEA

Charlotte has huge respect for the party's former councillor in Oldpark, Paul McCusker and says if both elected, they can be a great team.

"Paul and I have a lot in common. We are both grass roots activists. Paul works on the streets with homelessness and drug addiction and he knows the issues on the ground. He has made a massive impact in his community through the work that he does.

"My area is children, schools, young people and education. I am really good at understanding what young people want and that is what I hope to bring to Council if elected."

Following the loss of Nichola Mallon's Assembly seat last year, Charlotte is hoping the SDLP voters come out and support her on May 18.

"The SDLP has to regain its voice in North Belfast," she added. "There is a great history of support for the party here. We are the party of the Good Friday Agreement and creating the possibility of change. That work still needs to continue.

"We need SDLP voters to come out on May 18 and vote for me and give me the chance to continue that legacy. I need a mandate to work hard and access to the power structures to fully realise what I can achieve.

Hop on Hop off is for tourists! Not politicians! We need to stay on the bloody bus! #VoteCarson1 #Oldpark pic.twitter.com/0cyTim39no — Charlotte Carson (@charlottecarso1) April 21, 2023

"The Assembly election last year was divisive. I think a lot of people stayed at home or voted in protest. I fully respect people’s choice but it cost the SDLP a seat."

Asked about the issues on the doors, Charlotte continued: "People on the doors are disillusioned with the amount of dirt on the streets, rats and missed bins.

"These are everyday matters for people and want their lives to be better and it is Council’s responsibility to change that.

"People are fed up. There is so much pressure with budget cuts to schools, youth clubs and community groups. It is totally unacceptable and a total disregard for people on the frontline of public services from the Tory government.

"I know Councils are limited in what they can do but councillors are still a voice for people and communities."

Charlotte has a simple message to voters ahead of the election- vote for change.

"There is a way to make your voice heard louder if elected," she added. "My message to people on May 18 is if you want things to continue the way they are, keep voting for the two big parties who take it in turns to go into a huff.

"If you want change, vote for other parties who will bring new energy and a new commitment to a different direction. People should want more and demand more."