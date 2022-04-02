Plans for fund to help grieving parents pay for their child's funeral

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has outlined plans to bring forward a fund to help grieving parents pay for their child's funeral.

Announcing the establishment of the Child Funeral Fund, South Belfast MLA Ms Hargey said: “The Child Funeral Fund will support families at a time of devastation and sadness in their lives and help ease the financial pressures that can come with the death of a child.

“The Fund will not be means-tested meaning it is available to everyone in the North regardless of their financial status.

“My officials have worked to ensure the application process is simple so that no additional burden or stress is caused to bereaved families.”

She continued: “I am committed to making real change so that the establishment of the Child Funeral Fund will lessen stress and anxiety for people during the most devastating of times.”

A one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 will be payable from the fund to help families with the cost of a funeral on the death of a child under 18 or in the event of a still birth after 24 weeks.