Children at St Oliver Plunkett school collect 'colossal' amount for food hampers

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and parishioners have come together to donate food for those in need this Christmas in the Lenadoon area.



Cathy Megahey, St Oliver Plunkett Parish Secretary, said that normally 60 Christmas hampers are delivered each year from the parish to those in need within the local community.

"However, this year we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the parents of the children and our parishioners who donated enough food to make up close to 200 hampers," she added.

"These will be delivered to local homes in the week leading up to Christmas by Paul Niblock and the Glen Parent Youth Group and Lenadoon Women's Group staff and volunteers based at the Glen Community Complex on the Suffolk Road.



"We are aware that many more families than normal are suffering job losses, perhaps reduced income due to being furloughed and other issues created by the virus so we are absolutely delighted with the response.

"The children in the nursery and primary school collected a colossal amount of food and the children were delighted to deliver it over the last two weeks to the parish house.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to the parents, the children, our parishioners, volunteers and staff who packed the hampers and covered boxes and of course, a big shout out to Paul, Michael, Donna and the Glen Parent Youth and Lenadoon Women's Group volunteers for delivering the hampers for us."