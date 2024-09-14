Children missing school due to huge costs of uniforms

Councillor Doherty operates a pre-loved school uniform scheme at the Foodstock community solidarity hub in Andersonstown.

A Department of Education consultation on a school uniform price cap closes at the end of this month.

“For a number of years we have been operating a previously worn school uniform scheme at our community hub and every year we see parents in greater states of distress with more and more demand for uniforms," explained the SDLP man.

"Over the past few months we have provided uniforms to over 800 children and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to see the need that exists, with many parents at the end of their tether. Ours is just one example, there are many similar schemes now operating across the North helping thousands of families and children get the uniforms they need.

“I have heard a number of very concerning stories from parents this year, including that they are keeping their child off school because they simply can’t afford uniform costs. No child should be missing out on their education due to these costs and it’s a damning indictment of the Executive’s failure to tackle this issue.

“Community groups can’t be expected to make up for government failure. Across the North there are thousands of volunteers working tirelessly to step up and help people where the Executive has let people down, but we can’t allow this to become the norm.

"Consultations mean very little to parents who cannot afford to buy their child the uniform they need and I would urge the Education Minister and Executive to get on with delivering the long overdue price cap so that no parent finds themselves in this position again.”