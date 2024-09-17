Ardoyne residents' group to meet Parades Commission after Orange march approved

AN Ardoyne residents' group will meet with the Parades Commission on Wednesday after it approved an Orange Order march past march past Ardoyne this weekend.

The parade on Saturday morning, which will involve three Ligoniel lodges, is marking Orange Heritage Week and will involve up to 150 people, including a band, but no supporters. No music or drumbeats will be permitted.

The march is due to take place at 9am and last an hour, moving between Woodvale Parade and Ligoniel.

It was approved on Monday despite objects from the Crumlin Road and Ardoyne Residents’ Association (CARA)

CARA have now been granted an application for review and will meet the Parades Commission on Wednesday to present their case.

Orange Order march allowed past Ardoyne this weekendhttps://t.co/xpuLgiGxSA — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) September 16, 2024

A CARA spokesperson said: “The Crumlin Road and Ardoyne Residents’ Association (CARA) have been granted an urgent review of a determination on a parade up the Crumlin Road passing Ardoyne, Mountainview and the Dales, this Saturday morning, 21 September.

“We have discovered that the determination was based on misleading and inaccurate information presented to the Parades Commission, including in contrasting 11/9 submissions by the police.

“This misinformation has led to a completely contradictory determination made on a morning parade just weeks ago on July 13. This parade once again is an attempt to break an agreement by the Orange Order and CARA made in 2016 and was guaranteed by independent mediators.

“The Loyal Orders still hold five annual morning parades on the Crumlin Road which we agreed not to protest against. The people of this area have had peace and normality in their lives since 2016 and want that to continue into the future.

“Cross-community relations have been improving over the years and we very much hope that will continue. This appalling decision has the potential to set back the progress made since the agreement was struck.”