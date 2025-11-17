THE school community at De La Salle College came together for a memorable Annual Prize Night Ceremony, celebrating the achievements of pupils in the presence of staff, governors, families, and distinguished guests.

The school was honoured to welcome Mr Chris Quinn, the Children’s Commissioner for Northern Ireland, who delivered an inspiring keynote address to the audience. His message was clear and powerful: “Success is not just about talent, it is about perseverance and attitude.”

Chris shared reflections on his own childhood and educational journey, offering a relatable and heartfelt perspective to the young people. He spoke passionately about his current role, advocating for the rights of children and young people across the North, and ensuring they live safe, protected, and fulfilled lives.

His speech resonated deeply with pupils and staff alike, reinforcing the importance of resilience, self-belief, and education.

“Education is the most powerful weapon to change the world,” he said, leaving the students with a renewed sense of purpose and possibility.

The school is proud to have hosted such an engaging and meaningful evening, and grateful to Mr Quinn for his time and words of encouragement. The event was a true celebration of achievement, community, and the bright future ahead for the school’s pupils.