81 new apartments as part of the Kings Hall development

PLANS have been announced of a £14m investment into the vacant Kings Hall site in South Belfast as part of a plan to deliver affordable housing and private rental units as part of the areas regeneration efforts.

Choice Housing are planning to develop 81 new apartments on Plot 3 of the development. The project will deliver a total of 45 new one and two bedroom apartments for those over the age of 55. A further 36 one and two bedroom apartments will also be available for private rental. The development will also be served by private parking, communal amenity space and a part-time concierge service.

The new housing will make up part of a wider £100m regeneration project developed by Benmore Octopus which will also include medical and life sciences accommodation, a multi-storey car park, a central plaza, a creche and retail and leisure facilities as well as a café and restaurant.

Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said: “The investment in mixed tenure residential living is a long-term commitment for Choice and being part of this regeneration project allows us to further demonstrate the benefits of this as a long-term sustainable housing option."

Mr McDonnell added: “There has been significant investment in the Belfast City Council area with 15 developments completed in the last three years, an investment of over £66m which further demonstrates our commitment to addressing the growing need for quality affordable housing in the Belfast area”.

H&J Martin Construction will be building the new apartments for Choice Housing, with an estimated completion date in May 2024.

Gareth Moore, Director at H&J Martin said: “This project will realise the potential of this iconic site and incorporate much needed quality housing. H&J Martin has a long history of working with and developing some of the most iconic sites across Northern Ireland and this project will prove to be a world class development when complete”.