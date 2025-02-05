Christ the Redeemer PS hosts inspiring assembly to kick off Mental Health Week

CHRIST the Redeemer Primary School in Lagmore have held a special assembly mark the start of Mental Health Week.

The assembly marks the beginning of a week-long series of events involving all 650 students, aimed at highlighting the importance of mental health for children and young people.

The theme for this year's Mental Health Week is ‘Know Yourself, Grow Yourself’, which encourages children to embrace self-awareness and explore its significance in their lives.

To kick off the week, Primary 2 students took centre stage, showcasing the importance of their voices in the school community.

The assembly proved to be an insightful and heartwarming occasion, featuring performances of songs and poetry centred around self-awareness.

"We were thrilled to host this event and provide our pupils with a platform to express themselves and understand the importance of mental health," said Neil Watson, Principal of Christ the Redeemer Primary School. "Our Primary 2 children worked incredibly hard to prepare for this assembly and it was a memorable start to an important week."

The week-long celebration will include various activities and workshops designed to promote mental well-being and self-awareness among students.