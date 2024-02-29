Pupils share their fascination in the world around us

MAKING LEARNING FUN: Pupils Adam and Shea from Christ the Redeemer PS carried out an experiment with baking soda

PUPILS at Christ the Redeemer Primary School in Poleglass have held their annual 'Science Fair' showcasing a variety of fascinating demonstrations, from explosive reactions to colour-changing mixtures.

The school's Assembly Hall was buzzing, with students proudly displaying their fascinating work to peers and adults alike.

Everything from gravity experiments involving model airplanes to the classic baking soda reaction were front and centre.

Amanda Adetayo's experiment was to alter the properties of water so that an egg may float or sink, which she says is to demonstrate the incredible properties of the Dead Sea in the Middle East.

Darcy Gould, Amanda Adetayo and Lily Matthews

Pupils from Oakwood Primary School, along with parents and friends, were also invited to attend the fair.

Noel Bradley, Christ the Redeemer’s ‘World Around Us’ Coordinator, said science is a key part of the school's curriculum.

"In primary education, we don’t teach science, geography or history as separate subjects. Instead, we teach it all together thematically," he explained.

“The curriculum for primary education here is known as ‘World Around Us’ and that is what we’re seeing here today.

“The Science Fair is our own in-house event and for weeks the children have been preparing, in class and in their own time, these exhibitions for display.

“From P1 to P6, we do an experiment with each class every six weeks, so it’s a spirit that permeates at every level of the school.

“You’ll find that younger children have the greatest curiosity – they are the ones who want to ask these questions. It’s not the case that we teachers would instruct them. Rather, it’s about tapping into that curiosity and giving them the tools to answer those questions.

Ryan and Rian

“The fair has been brilliant for the kids and we have our Primary Six teachers to thank for that. They’re the ones who helped inspire the children’s curiosity about how the world works, which is what it’s all about.

“Every school should try to do something like this You can just feel the buzz in the room, the excitement from the kids, and I think that’s something every child should get to experience.”

Stephen Bunting, Key-Stage Coordinator, added: “Today is about fun and to show off our kids' talents.

“The idea is to try and make science fun. When I was in school, I didn't enjoy science but if I'd had what these kids have with us, that could have been very different for me.

“A few of the kids asked at first if they could bring in their own experiments, then more and more wanted to get involved. We then decided to have a day dedicated to science.

“A lot of the skills they learn from this – questioning, observing, analysis and testing – are transferrable to other areas of life. From their first experiments in P1 that love of science is already there, we do our best to foster that love for the topic as they get older.

“You can just see the pride in their faces at the fair. We didn’t have any input in what they bring and their experiments are theirs to own. I’m just so glad it’s paid off for them.”