Christmas loans at Newington Credit Union

We know our phone lines have been very busy over the past few months and some members are finding it difficult to get through to make their weekly, fortnightly, or monthly repayments.



With the new restrictions coming into force we predict that our phone lines will only get busier with more members reluctant to leave their homes.



With this in mind we are asking any member that phones every week, fortnight or month to make their regular repayment, to send us a private message on Facebook or email info@newingtoncreditunion.co.uk with your name, member number, contact number and when you usually pay.





We will then get a member of staff to phone you on your dedicated payment day to take the payment for you. We hope that by doing this it will free up the phone lines for those members wanting to apply for a loan or those needing to speak to member care.



Don’t forget you can also set up a standing order from your bank or make payments using our online services as well.



We have also introduced a mobile app which allows you to see your balances and transfer money to your bank from your credit union – please ask a member of staff for more information.



If you are registered for online banking with Newington Credit Union you can also apply for a loan online and using our new DocuSign an approved loan can be issued directly to your bank account without having to leave your home – please ask a member of staff for more information.



We at Newington Credit Union are here to help, if you are struggling to make your loan repayments please get in touch.