Christmas Market fundraiser raises vital funds for Niall

A Christmas Market fundraiser in the Devenish was a huge success, helping to raise vital funds for a young West Belfast boy’s medical treatment in America.

The recent event saw the Devenish filled with Christmas joy as local businesses and the community came together raising over £1,800 for Niall’s Fund.

Nine-year-old Niall McCahey was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 2016. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a rare muscle wasting disease which primarily affects boys.

Niall attends a clinic in America with access to therapeutic treatment but must travel every three months to receive the infusions which cost between $8,000-$12,000 each time.

Niall has travelled to America six times for treatment and will be going again in February.

Mum Louise and Niall's brother Conor

The Christmas fair had a range of business and traders including personalised gifts, custom Christmas jumpers, Noel Grimley Electrics, Marshall’s Honey, Crochet Gifts, Cheesecakes, Scentsy and Forever Living. Money raised from the tables were donated to Niall’s fund and prize was donated from each stall which was then raffled off. Raffle prizes included restaurant vouchers, ornamental magic statues, full body massages, a portrait voucher and a stream generator.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Niall’s Mum Louise McCahey said the day was a huge success.

“Sarah Campbell organised everything and the Devenish provided the hall free of charge, there were 18 stall holders on the day and are letting us do it again next year.”