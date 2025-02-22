Ciarán is first Conradh na Gaeilge president from Belfast in 30 years

WEST Belfast Irish language activist Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin has been elected President of Conradh na Gaeilge (CnG), the first Belfast president of the organisation since Gearóid Ó Cairealláin was elected to the position in 1995.

Ciarán told delegates at the CnG Ard-Fheis in Wexford that he takes on the role at time when the Irish language "is booming in popularity across the world".

“I think everyone present at this weekend’s Ard-Fheis will be thinking of the huge losses we have felt in the organisation over the last year, especially former presidents, including Pádraig Ó Snodaigh and Gearóid Ó Cairealláin," he said.

A chéad óráid ag Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéinn mar Uachtarán ar Chonradh na Gaeilge anseo ag #AFCnaG, ag caint ar Bhóthar Seoighe, Coláiste Feirste, an Dream Dearg, Glór na Móna, Fóram na nÓg, Laochra Loch Lao & neart, neart eile a spreag é thar na blianta 💚 pic.twitter.com/wWtgtE8oJ2 February 22, 2025

"Gearóid was the most recent Belfast native to become President of Conradh na Gaeilge, 30 years ago this year, a giant of the Irish language world who set out a radical, energetic and empowering vision for the development of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

"I now look forward to beginning the next chapter of that same journey and, at a time where the Irish language is booming in popularity across the world, with historic new legislation north and south, it is more important now than ever that we make sure we have a movement capable of meeting the challenges and crises of today head on, be that our current funding crisis, or our ever-growing housing crisis in the Gaeltacht, as well as all of the other issues, and ambitions of our community moving forward.”

During the Ard-Fheis delegates passed motions including immediate action regarding the current north south funding crisis, the Gaeltacht housing crisis, the implementation of new language legislation north and south, the crisis in the education system, as well as increased solidarity with ‘oppressed communities’ across the world, amongst other resolutions.