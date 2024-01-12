CINEMA AND STREAMING: Bob Marley biopic is a real family affair

ONE LOVE: Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the lead role of Bob Marley in the new biopic

Cinema

Bob Marley: One Love

Biopics of legendary musicians are nothing new but, instead of following the standard rags-to-riches format that usually results in a battle with addiction followed by a miraculous comeback, Bob Marley: One Love focuses instead on a pivotal year in Marley's life that saw him survive an assassination attempt while attempting to unify the Jamaican nation with his One Love Peace concert back in 1978.

One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the responsibility of playing Marley, one of the world's most loved artists and – despite his legendary status – a humble man with an amazing musical talent and a lot of love in his heart.

Brought to the screen by King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Bob's son Ziggy and widow Rita, expect a deeply personal and sensitive film that aims to capture a true vision of the man behind the legend.



The Boys in the Boat

Directed by George Clooney and adapted from Daniel James Brown's bestseller, The Boys in the Boat has everything you'd expect in an inspiring, sporting underdog story that sees a group of rough-and-ready college kids take part in the infamous 1936 summer Olympics in Germany.

You've got the gruelling training montages, the despicable opponents and nail-biting finishes and, being set at the Olympics where Jessie Owens rubs Hitler's fascist nose in it, it's got the kind of pre-World War II period polish that harks back to a time when the world was unknowingly on the brink of irreversible change.

It's got a decent cast, a good story and it's directed with Clooney's usual verve, but some may feel that it's a bit too cliched and it’s been done better before. Go ahead and give it a go if you're in the mood for a by-the-numbers flick – just don't go expecting anything too special with this one.

The Beekeeper

We've all received scam phone calls from some randomer in Leeds, or ludicrously suspicious phishing emails asking us to provide our full bank account details – but woe betide the scammer who hacks off big Jason Statham.

That's what you get with The Beekeeper, the story of Mr Clay, an unassuming honey farmer whose adorable old neighbour falls victim to an online scam, and subsequently takes her own life.

Unable to contain his fury, Clay unleashes his specific set of skills on the criminals responsible, and you know what they say: hell hath no fury like a beekeeper scorned.

Expect Liam Neeson-esque revenge, garnished with bullets, explosions and dry one-liners galore!



Netflix

Lift

Who doesn't like a good heist flick? They've got tension, suspense and usually a fair spot of action too.

Well, the excellent Kevin Hart leads an ensemble cast in Lift, director F. Gary Gray's slick and stylish attempt at delivering a heist movie that's pretty much got it all.

Hart plays Cyrus Whitaker, leader of an international team of crooks who have their sights on stealing 500 million dollars' worth in gold from a passenger jet. Upping the ante here in terms of scope and thrills, this is one heist flick you're not going to want to miss.