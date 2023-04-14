CINEMA AND STREAMING: Exorcist flick fails to expel indifference

Cinema

The Pope's Exorcist

Inspired by the real-life memoirs of the Vatican's Chief Exorcist, Gabriele Amorth, The Pope's Exorcist is a quasi-religious horror flick that desperately wants to shock, sicken and appall its audience à la William Friedkin's seminal horror masterpiece The Exorcist. While suitably creepy in parts and buoyed by an impassioned lead performance from Russell Crowe, there's something sadly so-so about this freaky little flick. The action follows a newly widowed mother who leaves the US for Spain with her young son and daughter in an attempt to make a fresh start, but instead falls victim to a demonic spirit when they move into their new abode. It's a serviceable horror if you're a fan of the genre, but it's not going to convince everyone.



Renfield

Yes it's hammy, and yes it's OTT, but what more do you expect from a movie that casts the one and only Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula? A comedy horror flick that approaches the classic subject matter with a playful desire to inject some much-needed comic book colour and action into this well-worn franchise, Renfield is no doubt daft but is incredibly fun. Cage chews up the scenery as you'd imagine, while the excellent Nicholas Hoult clearly embraces the absurdity of the plot, ultimately making for a riotous gothic action flick that just wants to entertain. Leave your preconceptions and brain at the box office and you'll thoroughly enjoy this one for what it is.



Assassin Club

If shoot-em-ups are more your cup of tea, then Assassin Club will deliver the bullet-ridden goods you so desire. Directed by The Transporter 3's Camille Delamarre, this is the kind of action flick that dishes out blazing shoot-outs and hard-hitting action with absolute ease as we follow an elite assassin who is duped into a deadly game of death by hunting down fellow assassins from around the world. Give this a go if you just want to switch off and let the action do the talking.

Netflix

Obsession

A dark and chilling erotic thriller adapted from Josephine Hart’s hit novel, Damage, this is the story of an obsessive love affair between one woman and her fiancé’s father. But there's more than blind lust at play here as the pair begin to question the very nature of their attraction to one another, and this is the kind of thriller that will have you wincing uncomfortably in your seat throughout.



Florida Man

From the mind of This is Us creator Donald Todd comes this slick crime caper that boasts a brilliant cast, sublime direction and a story that will keep you gripped from one episode to the next. Starring the excellent Edgar Ramírez, the action here sees ex-cop Mike, a man with a weakness for gambling, ending up working for a mobster in order to pay back his debts. When the boss's wayward girlfriend does a runner to the sunshine state, the unfortunate Mike is sent to Florida to track her down. Give this one a go if you enjoy stylish crime dramas with plenty of punch and attitude.