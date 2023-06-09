CINEMA AND STREAMING: Heavy metal mayhem is both sequel and prequel

Cinema

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

It is without a doubt one of the noisiest and frantically edited action movie franchises ever to grace the big screen, and fans just can't seem to get enough of Optimus Prime and his feuding metallic compatriots. Following on from 2018's Bumblebee spin-off, Rise of the Beasts sees the Autobots and Decepticons return for more metal-grinding mechanical mayhem in a movie that's one part sequel to Bumblebee's last outing, and one part prequel to the first movie in the main series in 2007. Hamilton star Anthony Ramos steps in to take on the role of the faithful Autobot sidekick and, introducing a bestial squad of animalistic bots known as the Maximals, Rise of the Beasts ups the ante with more mechanoid mash-ups than you can shake an Allspark at. This is one solely for the dedicated Transformer fanatics out there.



Netflix

Arnold

From a budgie-smuggling bodybuilder to a Hollywood legend with the emotional range of a toaster, big Arnie has come a long way since flexing his deltoids in his kecks, and this new three-part docuseries shines a light on Schwarzenegger's amazing career. From his humble origins in Austria to becoming one of Tinseltown's most popular stars, not to mention a key player in American politics, Arnold provides an interesting insight into the man behind the muscles and movies.



Amazon Prime Video

Culpa Mia

A heavily stylised adaptation of Mercedes Ron's pulpy Culpable novels, Culpa Mia tells the story of a young woman whose life changes in more ways than one when her mother remarries a wealthy new hubby with all his own teeth. It just so happens her new step brother is a bit of alright too, and she can't help but falling in love with him. If you’re a fan of soapy, OTT and scandalous love stories, then this one is sure to light your fire.



Disney+

Saint X

To be fair, Disney+ has quite a lot of decent quality dramas to choose from and thankfully Saint X looks set to continue this trend. A complex and immersive psychological drama, the action is focused on a young woman’s mysterious death when on holiday in the Caribbean, and her sister's relentless pursuit to unravel the mystery around her sister's untimely demise. Starring West Duchovny (yep, David's daughter), be sure to give this one a go if you're in the mood for an intriguing and provocative drama.