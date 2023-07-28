CINEMA AND STREAMING: YouTubers make confident switch to movies

Cinema

Talk to Me

Hailing from Australia and directed by two popular YouTubers who have made a name for themselves creating some devilishly enjoyable horror videos with a very wicked sense of humour, Talk to Me will appeal to those of you who enjoy the kind of raw and undi-luted horr-or that will make you wretch and squirm in your seat.

Yes, it’s low budget and somewhat rough around the edges, but twin brothers and directors Danny and Michael Philippou have crafted an intense and visually provocative horror flick that’s sure to get your attention, and may very well stand out as this year's surprise horror hit we weren’t expecting.

The plot is simple, a group of disenchanted and disillusioned teenagers come into the possession of a spooky ceramic hand, thought to be an embalmed, severed limb of a talented medium. Attending creepy possession parties, the group take turns at using the hand to contact the dead; that is, until they take things too far.

With some shocking visuals, great performances from the young cast and a story that’ll keep you gripped until the very end, Talk to Me is well worth a go this weekend if you fancy an alternative to the usual summer blockbusters out at the moment.



Netflix

The Witcher – Season Three, Volume Two

If you’re a sucker for dark and delicious fantasy with buckets of action, witchcraft and wizardry, then you’re sure to be familiar with Netflix’s The Witcher.

Devoted fans of this thrilling series will be elated to get their teeth into the final volume in this crucial season, in which our main man Henry Cavill prepares to pass the proverbial baton to a ready and waiting Liam Hemsworth.

But just how the production team plan to swap Cavill for Hemsworth remains a mystery, and rest assured there’s enough source material in Andrzej Sapkowski series of novels to ensure The Witcher will run for quite some time.

Just strap yourself in, and prepare for a wild ride with this one!



Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens – Season Two

Displaying the kind of on-screen chemistry between one another that’s fun, genuine and reassuringly legit, the excellent David Tennant and Michael Sheen finally return as the odd couple angel and demon, Crowley and Aziraphale.

From the glory!