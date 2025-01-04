CINEMA & STREAMING: A tough year to follow – but the signs are good

IT’S hard to believe that another year is coming to a close and, to be fair, 2024 didn't disappoint, yielding some truly stellar flicks over the past twelve months.

Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers provided a juicy love triangle, brought to the screen with passion and a story that had us perched precariously on the edge of our seats, while Sean Baker's anarchic and free-spirited Anora made a star out of Mickey Madison practically overnight and left us breathless with its frenetic energy and unforgettable verve. These were just two of 2024's stand-out films that grabbed our attention and pulled us by the lapels into their respective worlds with powerful and heartfelt stories, and the year ahead looks set to deliver yet more captivating cinematic goods from every possible genre.

Be you a sucker for hapless romantic comedies, a die-hard sci-fi buff, or a certified horror junkie, there looks to be something for everyone as 2025 looms gloriously before us.



Star Trek: Section 31

If you class yourself a Trekkie, Trekker, or just enjoy some good quality sci-fi in any shape or form, then Star Trek: Section 31 is sure to be one to add to your watchlist. The excellent Michelle Yeoh reprises her Star Trek: Discovery role as Emperor Georgiou in a flick that will hopefully go down as one of the franchise's better movie spin-offs.

Wolf Man

Those who recall Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man from 2020 will be pleased to hear the director has reimaged another horror classic with the upcoming, hairy and scary Wolf Man. Starring Poor Things' Christopher Abbott, Wolf Man looks like it may be howler for all the right reasons.



Captain America: Brave New World

If you're fully caught up with the Disney+ spin-off series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you'll be more than ready for the next cinematic instalment of the Captain America saga. Starring the excellent Anthony Mackie, Brave New World will hopefully give this Marvel favourite the much-needed kick-start the popular franchise requires.



Snow White

The latest Disney classic to receive the live-action treatment, Snow White stars West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as the legendary heroine, while the fantastic Gal Gadot looks set to scare the bejesus out of us playing the ever-so dastardly Evil Queen. This version also takes the opportunity to give Show White a more modern mindset, so don't expect the usual damsel in destress this time around.



Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Bridget Jones makes a glorious return to the screen in Mad About the Boy where we find that life has thrown some particularly difficult challenges at poor old Bridget. We're not going to mention any spoilers here and think this one will be best enjoyed with a fresh and unsullied pair of eyes.

A Minecraft Movie

If this is half as entertaining as The Lego Movie turned out to be, then we're all in for an absolute treat. Directed by Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre's Jared Hess, Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in this gloriously colourful and upbeat adventure that's sure to delight fans of the video game around the world.



Superman

Yep, the Man of Steel is set to get yet another revamp with director James Gunn taking the helm of this DC Comics classic. Starring Twisters' David Corenswet as Clarke Kent/Superman, Gunn looks to be going back straight to basics with this beloved superhero. Fingers crossed that the result is worth the wait!