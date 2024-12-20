CINEMA & STREAMING: Latest Sonic fix an edge-of-the-seat winner

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

If you've seen and enjoyed the previous two movies in this hit videogame-to-big-screen franchise, you're sure to be looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

A labour of love for director Jeff Fowler, the first two Sonic movies proved popular with videogame nerds the world over, and they didn't disappoint when it came to delivering top-notch, family-friendly comedy and action.

With Sonic 3, we're primed and ready for more of the same high octane high jinks that made the first two movies so enjoyable and, with the prospect of Jim Carrey reprising his role as Doctor Eggman and Keanu Reeves joining the case to play the mysterious Shadow, all you Sonic fans out there are in for a treat.

The action this time sees our old friends, Sonic, Tales and Knuckles settling nicely into their lives together on Earth and becoming a close-knit family thanks to their human buddies Tom and Tika.

But just when the gang think it’s safe to put their feet up and enjoy a hard earned rest, an ominous figure known only as Project Shadow escapes a top secret government facility and Sonic and pals have to face up to their toughest ever adversary.

Meanwhile, the dastardly Doctor Eggman is forced out of retirement to help in the fight against Shadow and Eggman gets the surprise of a lifetime when a blast from his past makes a spectacular entry into the foray.

With excellent performances all round and some blisteringly brilliant edge-of-the-seat action, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will delight fans of the franchise over the Christmas holidays.



Mufasa: The Lion King

Disney knows they are on to a winner with The Lion King and, given the success of 2019’s CGI remake of the animated classic, it's clear that any Disney aficionado worth their salt will be itching to get a look at this prequel that goes way back to the time when

King Mufasa was just an innocent and cuddly cub.

If you've ever wondered how Mufasa's evil brother gets his scar, or how Mufasa rises to greatness, then this is the movie for you.

Brought to the screen by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King promises more catchy earworms that will burrow into your lugs, and chest-pounding drama that gets to the very heart and soul of one of Disney's most celebrated stories.

Diehard Disney fans may continue to scoff at the idea of reviving the animated Lion King story into a sexed-up rollercoaster of photorealistic proportions, but we're hoping the House of Mouse does what it does best and delivers a gripping, heartfelt story as well as mesmerising visuals.