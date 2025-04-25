City centre anti-racism march challenges 'fascism'

AN anti-racism rally will take place in Belfast city centre this weekend.

It has been organised by United Against Racism Belfast and will take place at Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the rally, chair of United Against Racism Belfast Ivanka Antova set out why the demonstration was important and why those who support diversity should join.

"United Against Racism will always be prepared to challenge racism and fascism in this city," she said.

"We are proud that Belfast has proven in recent years that when we organise against racist instigators, we can outnumber them and undermine them because the people of Belfast are not driven by hatred and division.

"We are delighted to again have the support of so many trade unions, activist groups and political parties. Their presence will show that the far-right racists are a tiny minority and we will not allow them to speak for us or attack minorities.

"We have seen the damage caused when far-right sentiments are fostered and allowed to grow. Trump's America is a terrifying reality and it has emboldened racists globally, but we will not allow them to gain a foothold here.

"Wherever hated and dangerous lies are being spread, you will find United Against racism fighting against it for a safer, welcoming city of sanctuary. United, we can win."

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland Director of Amnesty International, added: “The racist violence which surged last summer, fuelled by hatred and online disinformation, continues to intimidate people in their homes and everyday lives.

“So, when people seek to divide our community, we should come together in solidarity with those targeted because of the colour of their skin, their faith or their country of origin.

“Everyone has a right to live in peace, without fear of violence or discrimination.

“That is why Amnesty International is again encouraging people to join with their neighbours this weekend in Belfast to take a stand against racism.”

Patrick Mulholland, Deputy General Secretary of NIPSA, said: “I am calling for working class people to mobilise to fight the poisonous ideas of racist division and to unite in the struggle for decent jobs, living standards, homes and services for all.”