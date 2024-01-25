Claire Hanna confirmed as SDLP candidate in upcoming Westminster election

SOUTH Belfast MP Claire Hanna has been selected – as expected – to run again in the general election due to take place later this year.

Ms Hanna was ratified as the SDLP candidate for the new constituency of South Belfast and Mid-Down by the SDLP Management Committee and local members on Tuesday evening.

She was first elected as MP for South Belfast in 2019 with a substantial vote and since then has been a trusted and prominent voice in Westminster and in the constituency on issues including public services, the environment and political affairs – Brexit in particular.

Boundary changes have renamed the constituency, which now includes Saintfield, Drumbo and Moneyreagh, although over 90 per cent of the seat remains unchanged.

“It has been my privilege to represent our shared community as MP for the last four years and I am so keen to continue to do so after the next general election," she said.

"This has been a turbulent period, with destructive behaviour from Tories and local political intransigence acting as a huge block on the progress we all want for our communities.

"In spite of that, I have sought everyday to articulate the views of people in an authentic, constructive and measured way.

“The past ten years of Tory government have been bleak, coupled with the constant political stalemate at Stormont, it has really limited the opportunity to shape local services. But I am hopeful for the future - we have a window to restore the Executive and press an incoming administration to make better choices in the interests of everyone in our community. And we have an unmissable opportunity to get rid of the Tories and use our influence with a new, Labour government to give us the tools to make this an even better place to live,

“This place has the most wonderful sense of what it means to be a community - whether Saintfield or Stranmillis, Botanic or Belvoir, we know what it means to come together on the things that matter to us all.

“My track record as a councillor, MLA and MP demonstrates my commitment and ability to fight for people on the things that matter to all of us in this constituency. My priority continues to be working the common ground and improving the lives of everyone in our community.’

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “Claire has been a compassionate and courageous voice for South Belfast over the past four years and an MP that her constituents have been proud of.

“We have become so used to politics and politicians letting people down, choosing narrow party politics over public service, division over delivery and culture wars over community.

"Claire has championed her ambitions and positive vision for people in South Belfast over the last four years and has a strong track record of finding solutions to the problems people face. Claire Hanna continues to be a voice of integrity, rooted in the community with ambition to make peoples’ lives better.

"The people of South Belfast and Mid Down have the opportunity to ensure that Claire continues to be their positive and progressive voice in Westminster.”