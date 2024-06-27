Hanna's election campaign targeted again by thugs

THE SDLP's Westminster candidate for South Belfast and Mid Down has hit after one of her election billboards was defaced.

Claire Hanna's election advertisement at Finaghy Crossroads was paint-bombed in recent days.

The outgoing MP, who was first elected to Westminster in 2019, said she is involved in politics to "counteract the politics of intolerance".

"The interference of election materials, often with sectarian intent, is a sad reflection on how far we still have to go here," she said.

"I'm involved in politics in large part to counteract the politics of intolerance and threat that have dogged this region for so many years, and will keep working towards a hopeful future where people engage in democracy and working the common ground."

This isn't the first time that Ms Hanna's election material has been tampered with in this election. Recently Claire's husband, Cllr Donal Lyons, confronted a group of loyalist youths who were stealing her posters in the Rosetta area of the city.