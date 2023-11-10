Clare's debut novel is a story of enduring friendship

AUTHOR: Clare Gallagher with her family at the launch of her debut novel, Birds of a Feather Flock Together

SOUTH Belfast Author Clare Gallagher has published her first novel. A moving story of friendship across the sea, ‘Birds of a Feather Flock Together’ takes readers from one side of the Atlantic to the other as the main character Cat embarks on a year of study in a US college.

Speaking at the launch of the novel, Clare Gallagher, said: “I’m a passionate writer and I’ve always thought that one day I would write a book. It’s been burning in me for years. Then during lockdown I decided to put pen to paper and here we are. I’ve launched my first novel and it’s been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life."

Birds of a Feather Flock Together is inspired by Clare’s own experience of meeting a lifelong friend at the tender age of 20 and despite the miles between them, the two have remained firm friends for more than 20 years.

The Rosetta writer added: “I was inspired from my own experiences for the book’s main character Cat to find a friend for life. Someone who she would share a fun year in college with but someone who would be there for her throughout her life. I think I’ve achieved that as her relationship with her college roommate Alex blossoms into something extremely special for both of them.”

Clare Gallagher with June Alexander, publisher, and Sarah Travers, who hosted the launch of Clare’s debut novel

There’s fun, humour, chaos and flirting but at the heart of the novel is the tale of a deep friendship. The story centres around Cat, a fun-loving, free-spirited Dubliner who enjoys pints with the lads and is very much a city girl but has never experienced America before. And Alex, an all-American, blonde-haired Californian, who lives in a small town just outside San Francisco who has never been out of her own county before. Both are living away from home for the first time, and they enjoy their college experience to the fullest and all the drama that goes with it.

Cat and Alex begin a hilarious adventure which sees them navigate college life, sticking together through thick and thin, highs and lows, good times and bad times. They are always there for each other and come to realise the value of a true friendship that will last a lifetime.

