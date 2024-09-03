Celebrating 250 years of Clifton House in Belfast

OVER 1,000 people turned out to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Clifton House in North Belfast on Sunday – one of the city's oldest buildings.

Heritage Day celebrated the long history of the house and its long history of charitable work plus its significant importance in developing and helping the city of Belfast. Participants celebrated by taking part in a day of traditional skills and crafts, live music and food.

HERITAGE: Volunteers at Clifton House celebrate its 250 anniversary

Opening its doors in 1774 as the poorhouse of Belfast, Clifton House remains the home of Belfast Charitable Society, who fundraised, built it, and managed the building from 1774, and who ensure that its uses remain true to the charity’s mission – to look after those in need.

Belfast Charitable Society, founded by leading businessmen in 1752 established the building for use as a Poor House in Belfast until the 1880s. For the following 120 years it was a hospital and a nursing home for older people.

Today it still provides residential and sheltered housing for older people and continues to be the home from which the Society delivers its philanthropic work to address disadvantage.

FAIR: Participants took part in traditional arts and crafts as part of Heritage Day

Prof Alastair Adair, chair of Belfast Charitable Society said: “Our Heritage Day is the flagship event in our 250th anniversary calendar of activities, which launched in January this year, and will run until December 2024.



“Since January we have launched a number of special legacy projects, including a new teaching resource for KS2 children; hosted special talks, tours, conferences and exhibitions; and ran a monthly themed social media campaign, and all of which is helping us tell the story of Clifton House throughout its 250 years.



“We were delighted to open Clifton House and grounds today as part of this special celebratory event, and to let people learn more about this significant building, which lies in the heart of Belfast and which is so important to the city’s history.”

Well done to all our staff and volunteers at @cliftonbelfast 250th Heritage Day. I chatted to so many who had never been in the grounds, let alone Clifton House, before and were enjoying the opportunity to hear about the past history and present work today. pic.twitter.com/KpHArzpiQw — Mark Glover (@markglover) September 1, 2024

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society, expanded: “It was important to us to create a fun day that was open and accessible to the local community and beyond, and we are just so delighted that so many people of all ages came along to enjoy the variety of heritage skills and craft demonstrations taking place.

"We also had a local craft fair in the beautiful grounds of the house, traditional children’s games, including a history hunt; some fabulous live music; and most importantly our team of amazing volunteers were on hand to share stories of the history of Clifton House. Visitors were also able to take part in our first ever History Harvest, run in conjunction with partners in the North Belfast Heritage Cluster and its Great Place North Belfast project. We had over 80 people come along and share their memories and stories of North Belfast with us, which was just amazing.”

Thank you! Thank You! Thank You!

Yesterday we welcomed over 1,000 people into the house and grounds of Clifton House for Heritage Day. Thanks to each and every one of you for coming along and making the day so special. pic.twitter.com/Mpi6bPyIwR — Clifton House Heritage Centre (@cliftonbelfast) September 2, 2024

Prof Adair added: “We want to thank Belfast City Council for their support and our partner Radius Housing, for helping us to make this day really special. We can't think of a better backdrop than the magnificent building that is Clifton House for an event such as this. Now in its 250th year, and still going strong.”