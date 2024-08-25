Clifton House celebration event encouraging the sharing of stories and memories of North Belfast

James Cromey, Archive Co-Ordinator, North Belfast Heritage Cluster; Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society and Clifton House; and David Price, Project Manager of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster and Great Place Project

ON Sunday September 1 (12noon-5pm) Clifton House will open its doors and grounds for a free community event celebrating the 250th anniversary of one of Belfast’s oldest and most significant buildings.

Heritage Day will celebrate the long history of Clifton House, and its importance in developing and helping the city of Belfast, by providing a fun day of traditional skills and crafts, live music and food.

Paula Reynolds, CEO of Clifton House and Chair of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, commented: “As part of this flagship event in our 250th anniversary celebrations, we are encouraging people to share their memories and stories of our local heritage, including Clifton House, in a special history harvest project. Everyone is welcome. We're so excited to hear your memories.”

This history harvest is part of the work of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster that is funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund NI and Belfast Charitable Society. The Great Place North Belfast project team will be waiting to hear from you at their stall, located on the front lawn of Clifton House.

Feel free to bring your stories, memories, photographs and artefacts of North Belfast along.

For more information, visit www.greatplacenorthbelfast.com