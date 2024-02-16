Cliftonville Golf Course: a foodie hole-in-one!

RARELY does actual food look anything like the professionally-taken, Photoshopped images that appear on a menu and on the website.

We were expecting a nice meal, served by smiling staff – but Cliftonville Golf Club’s restaurant went well beyond that.

My partner and I chose to sit upstairs, a bit quieter than the bar area, which was showing the Ireland rugby. We were greeted and seated within seconds.

Chicken wings

It didn’t take long for us to make our minds up on our selections. We both share our meals, and we had no problem finishing off the gorgeous Cajun chicken wings (12) and chicken vegetable soup.

While I ate most of the wings and was finishing off her soup, I started to worry that I would be unable to finish my main. And looking at the portion sizes that the waitress was parading by me, I was correct to be concerned.

Chicken Stack

With the arrival of our mains – I chose the steak fillet and she went for the chicken stack – I knew were in for a gorgeous dining experience.

My partner knows her way around a chicken stack (it’s her go-to meal when dining out) and halfway through her meal (with very little conversation) she claimed it was the best chicken stack she had ever eaten.

Luckily for me she couldn’t finish and I was happy to oblige. She wasn’t exaggerating – it was stunning. As for my steak , you could have cut it with a butter knife, or even a fork. It was that tender.

Sautéed Garlic Potatoes

The sides were gorgeous, as was the pepper sauce. Surely now we couldn’t eat another bite. But sure, who goes home without dessert?

There’s always room for chocolate cake and ice cream! We always rate our meals and tonight was no different.

We both gave perfect 10s across the board. If I could have scored our waitress (Bernadette) an 11 she would have got it.

Chocolate Cake

We had a quick look around after eating and found as well as the course and practice green a well-stocked pro shop, a downstairs bar and lounge, a function room and an upstairs bar – as well as a snooker room.

Cliftonville Golf Course: we’ll be back for another round!