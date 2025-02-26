Major potential investment at Cliftonville Football Club

ON THE UP: Cliftonville members will hear plans about potential investment at the club next month INPHO

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club are considering the prospect of a major financial injection from an unnamed group.

Club members have received communication from the club secretary, on behalf of the management committee, inviting them to a "specially convened information meeting" at the Lansdowne Hotel on Monday, March 10 at 7pm to hear and consider the ambitious plans.

Founded in 1879, Cliftonville FC is the oldest football club in Ireland.

In a statement to members, Secretary George Walsh said: "At recent members meetings, chairman Kieran Harding outlined the strategy for the club over the coming years to remain a leading Irish League football club.

"In doing so, he informed members that the management committee were in discussions with a group interested in investing in the club.

"Those discussions have progressed to a stage where the committee wish to bring the proposals to the membership.

“We would like to invite all members to a specially convened information evening where we will provide details of the proposals, the vision of the prospective investors, and the potential benefits for the club and its future.

“There will also be an opportunity for you to ask questions, share your views, and provide feedback before any final decision is made by the members at a subsequent meeting.

“As you will appreciate, this will represent a significant moment for our club and we would encourage all members to make their best efforts to be present.”

The statement added that anyone unable to attend in person would be invited to submit any questions they wish to be raised at the information evening.