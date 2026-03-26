A NORTH Belfast primary school has celebrated Integrated Education Month with a special community day.

Cliftonville Integrated Primary School invited parents into the school on Friday morning for a breakfast with their children and staff.

Freya Morrison with parents Neil and Natasha

The school also welcomed over 20 exhibitors from the local community including Cancer Lifeline, Cliftonville Football Club and YEHA project.

Principal Bill Fletcher said it was an important day in the school calendar.

"Our community day is to celebrate Integrated Education Month," he explained. "We have our Integrated Breakfast with pupils and parents and that is something we do every year.

Zac and Logan Hutton with mum Shauna

"It is part of a wider community day at the school. We have exhibitors from different organisations that are based in the community that can help the parents. We also have our governors in the hall and we are also launching our annual report for 2024-25.

"It is pivotal to celebrate integrated education. It is even more important in the times that we live in and it is important to respect the society that we live in.

"We were primarily set up to educate Catholic and Protestant children together but that has grown to include different other nationalities and religions.

Wadzanai Govha with daughter Chelsea Kambewa

"Our parents have all been brave over the years to send their children to this school and we are very conscious of that. They have sent their children to an integrated school because they want a better society for their families.

"I am pleased to see integrated education continue to grow across the province.

"Days like today are so important. Inviting the parents in is an opportunity of celebrating that partnership which is key to the success of any school and we couldn't do it on our own."