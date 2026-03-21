A DERRY-based contractor has been appointed to build 140 social homes in West Belfast.

E H Allingham Construction won a £32.6m contract to build the first section of the Hannahstown phase two development on a greenfield site on Glen Road.

The contract, awarded last Friday, is due to be signed at the end of the month following a standstill period and run until 31 March 2029.

The scheme above Glen Road Heights will deliver a mix of 73 houses, including split-level units and two wheelchair-accessible bungalows, alongside 65 apartments across seven blocks.

One apartment block will be designed using Happi principles and include additional communal spaces for residents.

The development will also include landscaping, a children’s play park, amenity areas and associated infrastructure works. A programme of enabling works across the wider site will be carried out alongside the housing construction.

Radius Housing Association and Choice Housing Ireland are partnering with Radius Homes on the project as contracting authorities.

The overall project will see 260 homes built.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Arder Carson said: "I am delighted to hear that a contractor has been appointed to deliver the first phase of the Glen Road social housing development scheme.

"We have worked closely with Radius Housing Association over the last few years to get this scheme to the point of delivery.

"These are much needed new homes that will help alleviate housing stress in the city.

"Permission for a total of 260 units was granted and news that the first phase of 140 will soon commence is good news.

"We will continue to work with Radius and the contractor during the construction period to ensure a smooth delivery of the scheme.

"It’s also important to note that a Puffin Crossing has been secured as a part the scheme which has been a priority for existing residents and will contribute to pedestrian road safety issues."