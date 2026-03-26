THE funeral of an Ardoyne woman who tragically died following a road traffic accident will take place on Saturday.

Mary McCrudden, who was in her seventies, was involved in a collision involving a lorry in the Ardoyne Avenue area shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Prayers were offered for Mary at Mass at Holy Cross Church yesterday. One online tribute described Mary as "was one of the district's popular and friendly ladies known by everyone".

Her funeral will take place on Saturday morning in Holy Cross Church at 10am, followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.

A death notice on PJ Brown funeral directors website reads: "We regret to inform you of the passing of Mary McCrudden, died 24th March 2026, following a tragic accident.

"Loving and devoted wife to Tommy McCrudden.

"Dedicated, caring and loving mummy to Steven, Sean and Briege.

"Supportive, kind and loving stepmother to Kathleen, Thomas, Brendan, Eamon, James and Patricia.

"Thoughtful, compassionate and warm mother-in-law to Sonia, Campbell and Debbie.

"Affectionate, tender and cherished granny to her many grandchildren.

"Loving and generous sister to Elizabeth, Frank and Bridget.

"Mary’s remains will be resting at Listowel, 100 Somerton Road, Belfast until she leaves on Saturday for her requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church at 10.00am, followed by burial at Milltown Cemetery.

The funeral notice adds: "Our Mary was an example to us all, as to how human kindness should be delivered and embraced. A gentle, selfless and warm-hearted Lady; we are each wounded and bereft by her sudden and unexpected absence from our lives.

"She will be greatly and sadly missed; her contribution an example to those whom she supported and cared for and will never be forgotten."