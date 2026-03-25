PRAYERS have been said in Mass this morning for the Ardoyne woman who died in a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon.

At 10am Mass at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday morning, prayers were offered for Mary McCrudden from Etna Drive. She was in her seventies.

Mary was involved in a collision involving a lorry in the Ardoyne Avenue area shortly after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Councillor Paul McCusker described the news of Mary's death as "tragic" and said his thoughts and prayers were with her family and friends.

Sinn Féin councillor Nichola Bradley said residents in Ardoyne are in "shock".

"It is just really tragic," she said. "The whole area is thinking of Mary's family and the lorry driver at this sad time."

North Belfast MP John Finucane offered his condolences to Mary's family.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that an elderly woman has died following a fatal collision in Ardoyne yesterday," he said. "This tragedy has stunned the entire community and my heart goes out to her family at this devastating time. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the police."

Tributes have also been paid to Mary on social media following the tragic incident.

Jim Flanagan said: "Such sad and heartbreaking news. Mary was one of the district's popular and friendly ladies known by everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with all of Mary's family."

Ann Lowry said: "Mary was a good person, would help anyone who she thought needed it. She will be sadly missed."​

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday 24th March, of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a lorry in the Ardoyne Avenue area.

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“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from the emergency services.

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“Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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“The area was closed to traffic for a period of time but has since re-opened.

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“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 801 of 24/03/26.”