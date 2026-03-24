A NORTH Belfast business owner says it is lucky there were no injuries or worse after a fire broke out on the Antrim Road last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the blaze at a block of businesses at around 7pm.

The Antrim Road was closed to all traffic between Old Cavehill Road and Chichester Park but has since re-opened.

The fire started at Inferno, a sun bed business which is above a row of other businesses including Urban Fades barber shop, Barney's Shop, Paloma Beauty Salon and CT15 cafe.

Cathy Toal from CT15 said: "I got a call at about 7pm about the fire. When I got here, the place was cordoned off and the fire service were here already. They were very quick to get the fire under control.

"My premises has a bit of smoke damage but unfortunately we have had to turn the water off due to a melted pipe.

"I am hoping to get up and running again as soon as possible. It is just one of those things but it could have been a lot worse. Thankfully no one was hurt."