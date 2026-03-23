POLICE in West Belfast have charged a man to court with offences including dangerous driving.

The charges come after Air Support Team officers observed a scrambler being driven dangerously in the Glen Road area on Sunday afternoon.

The man, aged 19, has also been charged with resisting police, using a motor vehicle without insurance, no driving licence and failing to wear protective headgear.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday 17th April.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.