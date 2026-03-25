A NORTH Belfast councillor has welcomed a £75,000 investment in a new accessible hop-on, hop-off train at Belfast Zoo, describing it as an important step in making the attraction more inclusive for visitors.

The new train, which will be available for all, will make it easier for families, older visitors and those with mobility challenges to navigate the zoo’s steep terrain, an issue that has long been raised by the public.

Welcoming the investment, Castle SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “For years, people have quite rightly pointed out that the steep nature of Belfast Zoo can make it difficult to fully enjoy.

"This investment is a really important step forward. It means that in future, everyone, including families with young children and prams, people with disabilities, and older visitors will be able to experience everything the zoo has to offer through a fully accessible hop-on, hop-off service.

“With the worst of the winter weather behind us, now is a brilliant time to visit Belfast Zoo. It’s home to a wide range of endangered species, all cared for by highly trained animal experts who are doing vital conservation work every day.

"This new addition will help ensure that even more people can enjoy and support that work.”