Cliftonville Ladies just 90 minutes away from All-Ireland glory

GO REDS: Cliftonville Ladies will be hoping they can conquer Ireland in Sunday's final

CLIFTONVILLE Ladies face Galway United Women in the first ever Avenir Sports All Island Cup Final on Sunday at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

The Reds reached the decider following a one-goal defeat of Cork City after having won a qualifying group that included Sligo Rovers, Sion Swifts and Bohemians.

Galway on the other hand, defeated Wexford Youths on penalties in the other semi-final. The Connaught side overcame Linfield, Shelbourne, and Athlone Town in the group stages of the competition.

Last week's semi-final against Cork City saw the Reds defeat their opponents on home soil with a single-goal victory thanks to a brilliant Caitlin McGuinness header on the 21st minute of the game sending her side to victory.

Cliftonville's Louise McDaniel says the Reds are “buzzing” for this weekend’s Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final – believing her side are hungry for more success.

“The success we had last season has made us hungry for more,” she says. “We can use our experiences from then to put us in good stead for this match. Galway will be a hard battle but it’s one we are looking forward to.

“Everyone’s buzzing to be back, especially after the break,” explained the 23-year-old.

“I feel everyone’s excited for the occasion as it’s another opportunity to win more trophies.”

🏆 There are just 4️⃣ days until Cliftonville Ladies go in search of All-Island glory! pic.twitter.com/QI6bEU1gtd — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) July 19, 2023

The Reds will be hoping to make it three trophies out of three so far this season on Sunday with a possible fourth being a rescheduled fixture in the Women's Premiership League Cup final against Sion Swifts.

Tickets for Sunday's final are available online at www.cliftonvillefc.net or alternatively can be purchased at the ground on the day.