Cliftonville to host tenth annual food bank collection ahead of Saturday's match

FOOD BANK COLLECTION: Cliftonville FC will host their annual appeal this weekend

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club fans are being urged to donate whatever items they can to support a local food bank this weekend.

The club will host their tenth annual food bank collection ahead of the Reds Sports Direct Premiership fixture with Carrick Rangers on Saturday at Solitude, kick-off at 3pm.

The items collected will be donated to Foodstock, based in Andersonstown in their Christmas drive to support families within the local community.

Supporters are invited to bring foods which will be gathered at a specially designated area near the Solitude turnstiles.

Items sought for collection