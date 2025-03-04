TRÓCAIRE LENT APPEAL: Climate change is denying a quarter of a billion children an education

MESSAGE: P7 pupils from St Trea’s Primary School in Ballyronan, Luke, Abigail, Tommy and Aobha took to Lough Neagh to launch this year's annual Trócaire appeal and raise awareness of the education washout due to climate change

CHILDREN all over the world are being denied an education because of the effects of the climate crisis, says Trócaire as it launched its annual Trócaire Box appeal for Lent.

More than 242 million students in 85 countries had their schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024. These events included heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods and droughts, exacerbating an existing learning challenge in developing countries where children already face barriers to education.

Peter Heaney, Trócaire’s Head of Region for Northern Ireland, says this issue is having a profoundly negative impact on children’s futures.

“The communities and families we work with are increasingly being affected by erratic weather patterns caused by climate change," he said. "The deep injustice of this is that those who have done least to cause the climate crisis, and who have the least capacity to absorb and recover from its impact, or adapt in response, are suffering most severely from its impacts. As many of these rural communities rely on growing and selling crops to earn an income, the loss of livelihood has knock-on effects for families. Often families can’t afford to pay for classes, books or transport. This is aside from the very direct effects when schools are destroyed by floods or cyclones and roads become unpassable for children travelling to school.”

“Climate disasters dispro­portionately harm young girls’ education. 12-year-old Miriam from La Paz in Guatemala features on this year’s Trócaire Box with her family. Her mother and father, Ilma and Julio, grow cardamon and corn to earn money for the family.

"They used to plant crops twice a year but now only plant once because of the extreme weather conditions. A drought devastated their crops which meant they had no income.

"Miriam was due to go to secondary school, an hours drive away, but her parents now cannot afford the £5 a week for the bus that would take her there,” said Peter Heaney.

“In developing countries, storms and droughts are wiping out livelihoods and often mean that children have to leave school permanently so they can work to help support their families. Countries where people are more vulnerable to the effects of climate change are also regions where children already receive fewer years of schooling. The effects of climate change have had a disproportionate and disastrous impact on children’s education in some of the world’s most fragile countries.”

“According to the World Bank, climate change could push as many as 130 million people into extreme poverty by the year 2030, wiping out many of the development gains lower-income countries have made. Trócaire supports marginalised rural communities to sustain their livelihoods and to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation. This Lent we are asking the public in Northern Ireland to help us support communities like La Paz as they mitigate and adapt to the effects of the climate crisis so that they can continue farming, protect their homes from flooding, make a fair living from their crops, send their children to school and become more resilient,” said Peter.

In 2023/24 Trócaire supported 2.2 million people across 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. Trócaire’s climate and environmental justice work supported 288,200 people in countries including Guatemala, Honduras, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Malawi, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Syria.

The iconic Trócaire Box – which has been synonymous with Lent in Ireland for over 50 years – will be distributed to hundreds of thousands of homes, schools and churches this week. Donations can also be made online at trocaire.org or by calling 0800 912 1200.