Calls for car criminals to 'exit stage left' after vehicle burnt out in Poleglass

SHELL: A vehicle was burnt out on the Brianswell Road in Poleglass in the early hours of Thursday morning

SINN Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann has called on those engaging in car crime to "exit stage left" after a vehicle was burnt out on the Brianswell Road in Poleglass in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The vehicle was later removed by the PSNI. Cllr McCann said that the community don't want to return to the days when car crime was a major issue.

"Those engaging in this activity need to get off the back of our community and ruining the good image of the Colin area," he said.

"There is a lot of good work going on and incidents like this bring it down. These people need to exit stage left. Myself, residents and the wider community are absolutely fed up to the back teeth with it."

Twenty years ago, West Belfast was viewed to be the car crime capital of the North with statistics for 2002 showing car crime accounting for 10 per cent of all crimes reported in the area and 22 per cent of vehicles reported stolen in the North being recovered from West Belfast.

In 2021, vehicle crime accounted for just 1.8 per cent of crimes reported in the area.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3.20am it was reported to police that a car parked in the area had been set alight. It was completely gutted as a result of the blaze.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. The incident is being treated as arson at this stage.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 168 of 28/07/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."