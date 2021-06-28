Cllr McAteer thumbs-up for progress on Stranmillis weir bridge over Lagan

BUILDING BRIDGES: The new bridge over the River Lagan will connect South and East Belfast

SINN FÉIN Councillor Geraldine McAteer has said that she is proud of the progress being made on the new foot and cycle bridge across the River Lagan at Stranmillis.

Admiring the progress Cllr McAteer, who is also Belfast City Council’s representative on the Lagan Navigation Trust told the South Belfast News: “I am very proud of the rapid progress now being made at Stranmillis to complete the new iconic foot and cycle bridge and the navigation Lock 1 which is now named Molly Wards Lock after Molly Ward, who along with her husband William, a lock-keeper, ran a nearby tavern in the 18th century.

“The excitement is building at Stranmillis as the existing weir has been repaired and high quality landscaping and new pathways will be installed and constructed around the bridge and lock, ensuring this area will be a vibrant new destination in the city.”

We previously reported how Belfast City Council had opened up a consultation to name the bridge and they have since been inundated with suggestions.

Cllr McAteer told us that the Lagan Navigation Trust’s aim is to open up the Lagan Navigation from Belfast Harbour to Lough Neagh, making it an asset that will enrich the lives of local people and visitors alike.

“The total investment in the project is approximately £5 million and as councillors we have approved almost 50 per cent of this coming from our Belfast City Council Investment Fund,” she continued.

“Belfast City Council staff have driven and project managed the Gateway development, with support from partners in Lagan Navigation Trust, DfI, the Department for Communities and Ulster Garden Villages.

“The benefits of the Lagan Gateway will be manifold. The bridge will enable people to cycle and walk from one side of the river to the other and far beyond and the lock will permit boats to move from Belfast up and beyond Stranmillis weir."

Councillors @johnpgormley and @CllrGMcAteer welcome the progress on the new bridge that Sinn Féin helped deliver that will connect up South Belfast and allow more to enjoy the towpath 👏 pic.twitter.com/XAxEl1qHMB — SouthBelfastSF (@SouthBelfastSF) June 19, 2021

Cllr McAteer believes that this new destination will be a catalyst to create opportunities for tourism, local employment and economic growth along the river as well as boosting our health and wellbeing.

“As a Balmoral Sinn Féin Councillor, I look forward to continuing to work with Lagan Navigation Trust and Belfast City Council to ensure that constituents, citizens and visitors enjoy the benefits of this iconic new destination in our city” she added.